Anti-narcotics awareness walk

LAHORE:The Character Building Society and office of the Senior Tutor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an Anti-Drugs & Narcotics Awareness Walk with the theme of ‘Say No To Drugs’ at City Campus here Monday.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the walk while Chairman of Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Fareeha Akhter, Directors/Chairpersons from different departments, faculty members and students participated.
The walk started from the VC Office and culminated in front of main lawn after taking a round of City Campus. The purpose of the activity was to raise awareness about the negative impact of drugs and narcotics on people who use drugs and their families.
LAHORE:The women-led NGO CIRCLE, in collaboration with L’Oréal Fund for Women programme announced a groundbreaking...
LAHORE:Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Hanif Gull conducted footplate inspection of track from Lahore to...
LAHORE:A meeting was held in New Minster Block under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce...
LAHORE:A meeting of the Ghazi Committee was held at the Central Police Office on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has made significant strides in Clean Campus Ambassador Programme, an...
LAHORE:Central Business District Punjab CEO Imran Amin chaired a meeting to examine the progress of the Ghora Chowk...