Anti-narcotics awareness walk

LAHORE:The Character Building Society and office of the Senior Tutor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an Anti-Drugs & Narcotics Awareness Walk with the theme of ‘Say No To Drugs’ at City Campus here Monday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the walk while Chairman of Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Fareeha Akhter, Directors/Chairpersons from different departments, faculty members and students participated.

The walk started from the VC Office and culminated in front of main lawn after taking a round of City Campus. The purpose of the activity was to raise awareness about the negative impact of drugs and narcotics on people who use drugs and their families.