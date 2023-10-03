Russia allocating ‘huge resources’ to divide Ukraine’s allies: Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that the Kremlin was funnelling resources towards creating divisions among Kyiv´s allies and urged them to unite in the face of pressure from Russia.

Kuleba spoke after a historic first meeting of European Union foreign ministers beyond the bloc´s borders, as disagreements over support for Ukraine have grown. “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin´s greatest expectation is precisely that the West and the world will tire of standing on the side of Ukraine in this war.

Russia is directing huge resources to this,” Kuleba said during a press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. “We should not play along with them,” he added. “Today´s visit is not about symbolism... it is a concrete tool to counter narratives about a so-called lack of unity,” he added.

Kuleba also called on the EU´s support to resume regular exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine has been pushing for support for a naval route since Moscow scrapped a deal in July guaranteeing safe passage of grain exports in the Black Sea. “If the EU and Ukraine join forces to guarantee the security of this corridor, then this corridor will be able to work at full capacity,” Kuleba said.