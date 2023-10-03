ABL donates Rs15m to Kidney Centre Post Graduate Training Institute

KARACHI: As part of its CSR program, Allied Bank Limited (ABL) donated Rs. 15 million to the Kidney Centre Post Graduate Training Institute, Karachi (TKC-PGTI), a leading institution for kidney care and education in Pakistan.
The donation cheque was handed over by Chief CRBG South Mr. Jamil Khan to Mr. Shams Rafi - Member Board of Governor, TKC-PGTI, along with Dr. Mr. Rashid Jooma – CEO, and his team. From the Bank’s side, Mr. Adnan Kamal – GH CRBG S-1 and Mr. Munawar Raza Shah – GH BSG S-1 were also present at the occasion along with their respective team members.
The donation aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN, especially Goal 3 i.e. Good Health and Well-being as chronic kidney disease is one of the major health challenges that affects millions of people worldwide and requires effective prevention and management. By donating to TKC-PGTI, Allied Bank is contributing towards the global efforts to improve the quality of life of those affected by it by reducing the financial burden and enhancing the skills of medical professionals in the field of nephrology.
