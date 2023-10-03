Three arrested for killing man over ‘financial dispute’ in Azizabad

Police arrested on Monday three suspects involved in the target killing of a young man over a monetary dispute in Azizabad.
On September 27, Ashhad was shot dead outside a fast-food restaurant in Gulshan-e-Shamim apartments within the jurisdiction of the Azizabad police station. CCTV footage of the incident showed a man approaching the victim and firing a shot at him, which proved lethal, before fleeing.
A spokesperson for the District Central police said that investigators, with the help of CCTV the footage and other evidence collected from the scene, apprehended three suspects, identified as Nabeel, Mairaj and Ahmed Raza, in connection with the murder.
The suspects, during interrogation, revealed that they had a financial dispute with the victim. Nabeel owed money to Asshad and had given him several cheques, for repayment, which all bounced. As the victim continuously demanded his money back, the suspects planned to kill him.
According to police, Nabeel and Raza possessed previous criminal records, and further investigation was underway. The FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.
