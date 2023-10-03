Someone else rules but only politicians targeted: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI)'s chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman addresses supporters during a rally in Karachi. — AFP/File

KHUSHAB: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has said that only politicians were targeted, while someone else rules behind the scenes.

Addressing a JUI district worker convention in Joharabad, he said Pakistan was being pressured to recognise Israel. “Elections will also be held and we are ready for it, but the need is to improve the country’s economy because we will have to bear the consequences of Imran Khan’s government for years,” he added.

He said, “I want to ask the leaders of the Muslim Ummah, where is your position in favor of Palestine buried. The PDM has become inactive at this time and it has not become an electoral alliance, therefore the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is contesting elections Khushab district. It will nominate its candidates from two national and four provincial assembly constituencies.”

He said that international financial institutions do not put pressure on any other country. “They only issue orders to us, and after obeying their orders, we say with pride, “Congratulations, we have got a new programme. Over 27 million children in Pakistan are out of schools. Our country’s mafia is using dollars while only politicians are the target of accountability and everyone else goes scot-free,” he maintained.

“The 2018 election was rigged and the country was handed over to the IMF. This slavery will not last anymore. The parliament is filled with people who do not know the Quran and Sunnah. On the other hand, Madrasahs are being banned,” he charged.