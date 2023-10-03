LHC orders producing Sheikh Rashid in a week

RAWALPINDI: Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a directive to produce former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed within one week.
During a recent court hearing, the LHC had given the Rawalpindi police a final opportunity to locate and retrieve Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML). Dismissing the provided report, the court has now instructed the regional police officer to ensure the recovery of the PTI ally within a week, warning that legal action would be taken against all officers involved if the directive is not followed.
Justice Khan has also sought affidavits from Rashid’s legal representatives regarding the circumstances of his arrest. The counsel has claimed that there is video evidence showing his client being apprehended at his residence and subsequently taken to an intelligence facility located in the Golra Sharif area. The LHC has additionally sought access to videos depicting Rashid’s transfer to the intelligence facility. Meanwhile, Sheikh Shakir, Rashid’s nephew, and Sheikh Imran, an employee, who were detained along with him, have been released.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing till October 16, the petitions pertaining to the addition of...
NEW YORK: A combative Donald Trump appeared in a New York court on Monday to face civil fraud charges, denouncing the...
Chanting slogans to shut down Indian missions, rallyists vowed to carry on activism for Sikhs’ right to...
Caretaker Minister for Health Services urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams, ensure their children...
During daily press briefing, Matthew Miller mentioned high-level CT Dialogue was held between US, Pakistan earlier...
The Elections Act 2017 empowers the electoral body to invite local or foreign observers to monitor the elections