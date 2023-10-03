LHC orders producing Sheikh Rashid in a week

A general picture of Lahore High Court's building. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a directive to produce former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed within one week.

During a recent court hearing, the LHC had given the Rawalpindi police a final opportunity to locate and retrieve Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML). Dismissing the provided report, the court has now instructed the regional police officer to ensure the recovery of the PTI ally within a week, warning that legal action would be taken against all officers involved if the directive is not followed.

Justice Khan has also sought affidavits from Rashid’s legal representatives regarding the circumstances of his arrest. The counsel has claimed that there is video evidence showing his client being apprehended at his residence and subsequently taken to an intelligence facility located in the Golra Sharif area. The LHC has additionally sought access to videos depicting Rashid’s transfer to the intelligence facility. Meanwhile, Sheikh Shakir, Rashid’s nephew, and Sheikh Imran, an employee, who were detained along with him, have been released.