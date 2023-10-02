Senegal navy intercepts more than 600 migrants in three days

DAKAR: The Senegalese navy intercepted more than 600 Europe-bound migrants off the country´s coast in three days, according to information published by the organisation on Sunday.

The navy said on social media that one of its patrol boats had on Saturday boarded two canoes carrying 262 passengers, including 26 women and 13 minors. Saturday´s figure brings the total number of people intercepted to 605 in three days, after the navy stopped a boat with 272 passengers on Friday and 71 a day earlier.

The Senegalese navy has in recent weeks stepped up its boarding and rescue operations targeting illegal migrants. It has intercepted 1,955 would-be migrants since July 1, according to information published on its social media.

At the end of July, Senegal´s government presented a 10-year plan to combat irregular migration from the West African nation with domestic and external financing, amid heightened attention on migrants following several tragedies.