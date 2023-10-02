Senegal navy intercepts more than 600 migrants in three days

DAKAR: The Senegalese navy intercepted more than 600 Europe-bound migrants off the country´s coast in three days, according to information published by the organisation on Sunday.
The navy said on social media that one of its patrol boats had on Saturday boarded two canoes carrying 262 passengers, including 26 women and 13 minors. Saturday´s figure brings the total number of people intercepted to 605 in three days, after the navy stopped a boat with 272 passengers on Friday and 71 a day earlier.
The Senegalese navy has in recent weeks stepped up its boarding and rescue operations targeting illegal migrants. It has intercepted 1,955 would-be migrants since July 1, according to information published on its social media.
At the end of July, Senegal´s government presented a 10-year plan to combat irregular migration from the West African nation with domestic and external financing, amid heightened attention on migrants following several tragedies.
JAKARTA: Indonesia is set to launch Southeast Asia´s first high-speed railway on Monday, a delayed...
MOSCOW: At memorials to Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in an unexplained plane crash exactly 40 days ago, dozens of...
SANNA: Yemen´s national carrier has suspended international flights from the country´s capital, officials have said,...
MOSCOW: Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday any British soldiers training Ukrainian troops in...
WASHINGTON: Jimmy Carter, the longest-living US president, turned 99 on Sunday, defying the odds seven months after...
BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya´s eastern authorities said on Sunday they had postponed a reconstruction conference for the...