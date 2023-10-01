Left hanging

As per normal procedures, degrees and academic testimonials are verified within two to three months. As a former student of the University of Punjab, I dispatched my Master’s degree for the purpose of verification about six months ago through the proper channels but have yet to receive a single response. There are numerous numbers listed on the university’s websites for the students to use if they are facing any issues. However, despite trying many times, I have yet to receive a single response from the relevant departments.

They neither bother to pick up the phone or call back. This is indicative of a very callous and unprofessional attitude on the part of the university officials, who appear to be indifferent to students’ issues. The higher education authorities must ensure that university administrations are doing their job by properly facilitating their students.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock