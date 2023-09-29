BISE DI Khan declares FA, FSc exam results

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Board of Intermediate and secondary Education announced the results for the FA and FSc annual examination on Thursday.

According to the results, Syed Muhammad Raza of the Linz School and College, Dera Ismail Khan, stood first in the premedical group by obtaining 1039 marks.Similarly, Muqadas Jan of the Imran Public School and College and Hira Niaz of the Leeds School and College clinched second and third position with 1037 and 1033 marks, respectively.

In pre-engineering group, Muhammad Jamal of the Linz School and College grabbed first position with 1008 marks followed by Tanzeen Zuhra Batool of Leeds School and College and Muhammad Javed of the Al-Abbas Science School and College, who stood second and third with 995 and 990 marks, respective.

Likewise, Laiba Muneem of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School No.9 clinched first position by obtaining 1008 marks in ICS group.She was followed by Nida Maryam of the Iqra School and College, Paharpur, and Danish Mahsud of Cadet College, Wana, by getting 1004 and 997 marks in ICS group.

In arts group, Rozeena Bibi, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary, Bilot Sharif, Dera Ismail Khan, stood first with 967 marks while Laiba Rahmat of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Paharpur, and Fauzia Bibi Government Girls Higher Secondary, Bilot Sharif, clinched second and third position with 940 and 934 marks, respectively.Later, the excelling students were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates in a ceremony held on the board premises.