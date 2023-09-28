Mehfil-e-Milad held at Alhamra

LAHORE:Mehfil-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was held at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Wednesday. During this heartfelt Mehfil-e-Milad, attendees lent their voices to the celebration by presenting soul-stirring Naat recitations, exalting the grandeur, magnificence, and boundless mercy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their unique expressions. Ms Iman Fatima was the chief guest, standing alongside fervent devotees such as Ms Shabana Abbas, Ms Sana Fatima, Ms Sara Tahir, Ms Huma Imran, Ms Humna Manahil, and other women paid warm respect to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through Hadiya Naat. On the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry emphasised that the life narrative of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) serves as an eternal compass of guidance for all humanity, enduring until the Day of Resurrection.

Ms Naveen Rooma took on the responsibility of meticulously organising the celebration in honour of the holy month of Rabi ul Awal. To enhance the spiritual resonance of the event, the budding male and female students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts reverently offered their sacred tributes to the Holy Prophet, reaffirming their profound reverence and respect for the Prophet's teachings.