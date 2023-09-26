First-ever plastic road in Punjab inaugurated

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first-ever plastic road in the province.

The historic inauguration took place at Zafar Ali Plastic Road, stretching from Gymkhana Mall Road to Jail Road here Monday. The CM examined the quality and construction of this innovative road, accompanied by a detailed briefing on its utility by the Secretary of Communication and Works and esteemed professors from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. The chief minister appreciated the technical expertise and invaluable support provided by UET professors in the creation of this plastic road. Addressing the media, he underscored the success of this venture and revealed plans to expand its scope.

Following a thorough one-month review of the existing plastic road, further expansions are on the horizon, including the transformation of Mall Road into a plastic road. One of the key advantages of a plastic road lies in its resilience against rainwater, ensuring a lifespan of a minimum of 10 years. Unlike conventional roads, these innovative constructions are not susceptible to rain-induced damage. Moreover, the financial outlay for constructing a plastic road has been significantly reduced, with this project amounting to Rs20 million as opposed to the standard Rs60 million for a regular road.

In attendance at this event were Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretaries of Communication and Works, and Information, esteemed professors from UET Lahore, the deputy commissioner, DGPR, and other relevant officials.

— inspects development project: Caretaker CM visited Centre Point on Walton Road, CBD, for an update on the ‘Punjab Quaid District Project’ Monday. He examined the progress of the project, including the commencement of the overhead bridge project on Walton's railway track. He also scrutinised the construction of the road linking CBD Punjab Boulevard and Walton Road, inspected the road connecting Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD, and Ferozepur Road, providing crucial directives for enhanced traffic management.

He emphasised the swift completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project, setting a target of 60 days for its completion. He underscored the urgency of completing the Punjab Quaid District project within a span of four months, asserting that this initiative would revolutionise Lahore's development trajectory. During a briefing on the ‘Punjab Quaid District Project,’ CEO CBD Imran Amin and Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riyaz Hussain affirmed that once Centre Point is linked with Walton Road, the journey will be reduced to a mere three minutes. The construction of this road will seamlessly connect Gulberg with CBD Walton, and the team is committed to meeting the stipulated deadline.

In a media interaction, the chief minister outlined plans to enhance traffic management by implementing a parallel system of major roads across Lahore. Addressing a query, the CM confirmed the suspension of non-standard injections' sale in Punjab till lab reports. A final decision regarding their usage will be contingent on the lab findings. He underscored that rigorous measures have been initiated against the concerned drug inspectors and authorities responsible for substandard injection sales.

Japanese envoy meets CM: Japanese ambassador Mr Wada Mitsuhiro called on caretaker chief minister at his office to discuss various areas of mutual interest. During their discussions, topics such as tourism, museum restoration, the automotive industry, water resources, and the ongoing programme by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were addressed.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded Japan's technical assistance aimed at enhancing services for the people of Punjab. He highlighted the collaboration with Japan in the restoration of not only the Taxila Museum but also the Lahore Museum. Recognising Japan's prominent position in the automotive industry, he showed interest in cooperation regarding electric motorbikes. The Japanese ambassador assured the CM of continued technical support and emphasised their commitment to cooperation in fields such as museums and culture.

Punjab celebrates Saudi national day: For the first time in Punjab, Saudi Arabia's national day was celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm, following the directive of caretaker chief minister.

The CM emphasised that Pakistan's ties with Saudi Arabia are rooted in centuries-old cultural and economic partnerships. The deep and longstanding relations between the two countries will continue.