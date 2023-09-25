JI announces support for protesting KU teachers

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced his complete support for the teachers association of the University of Karachi (KU) in their ongoing protest.
He was talking to a representative delegation of KU teachers at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Sunday.
The delegation was led by Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) Secretary Dr Faizan Naqvi. They met the JI leader to drum up support for their demands, including timely payment of salaries.
Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said the KU had been the largest educational institute of the city and the JI would play its due role for the students, teachers and staffers of the varsity.
He expressed concern over the state of affairs at the university, its dilapidated infrastructure and financial issues. Apprising the JI leader about their demands, Dr Naqvi complained about the attitude of the vice chancellor.
