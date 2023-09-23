Saudi envoy Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki given two-year extension

ISLAMABAD: The government of Saudi Arabia has granted two-year extension to its ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. He has been serving here as the Saudi ambassador since September 2017. When ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed would conclude extended period in Islamabad, he will be envoy of his country in Pakistan for eight years.

The sources told The News that Saudi authorities have informed about the decision to the government in Pakistan. Nawaf Al-Malki, a career former Saudi Royal Navy bright officer who according to Jeddah based Saudi English newspaper Arab News attained raise as Rear Admiral, had served as Defence Attaché in Islamabad before his elevation as ambassador. The ambassador has been visible during the calamities like floods, quakes or any other disaster in affected areas of Pakistan.