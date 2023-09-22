SC to hear review pleas against Faizabad sit-in verdict on 28th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up on September 28, review petitions filed against its decision given on the Faizabad sit-in case.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the review petitions. It is pertinent to mention here that on April 15, 2019 the then federal government through the Ministry of Defense, Intelligence Bureau, the then government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, MQM, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and others had filed review petitions against the apex court judgment pronounced by the incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on the Faizabad sit-in case.
Earlier on February 6, 2019, a two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mushir Alam recommended that persons, issuing an edict or Fatwa to harm another person or put another person in the harm’s way must be dealt with iron hand and prosecuted under relevant laws. It also ruled that the intelligence agencies must not exceed their respective mandates. Later the bench disposed of a suo moto case the 2017 Faizabad sit-in staged by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that the people living in Pakistan will have to pay taxes saying the money generated through taxes could be utilised for building roads, schools and bridges that will facilitate the people at large. The observation came as a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah heard a case against the collection of taxes in the former tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Justice Athar Minallah observed that after the abolition of the special status of the tribal areas, there was no need to issue a notification for the application of the income tax law.
The Supreme Court also imposed a fine worth Rs5,000 against a lawyer for wasting the court’s time and ordered him to submit a receipt after depositing the amount in any welfare organization of his choice. A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case pertaining to a property. During the proceedings, the CJP remarked that the petitioner’s counsel tried to mislead the court.
