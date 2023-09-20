SSGC earns additional Rs5.5bn through crackdown on gas pilferage

KARACHI: In a crackdown on gas pilferage and theft, Sui-Southern Gas Company’s security services and counter gas theft operations department caught 16 factories running on suction devices, imposed a fine of Rs674 million and saved a volume of over half a billion cubic feet.

A press release issued by SSGC said more than 1,800 industries were jointly inspected by the representatives of company under the lead of security wing officers. As a result, industries with extra installed gas load were forced to regularize their excess gas load on RLNG. Consequently, a huge amount of Rs3.9 billion was recovered from these industrial units.

In addition, a strong check was carried out on EVC and meter malfunctioning. The efforts of SSGC in industrial sector earned extra revenue of Rs5.5 billion and saved volumes 1366 million cubic feet of gas, said the company.