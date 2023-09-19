IGP for joint efforts to promote unity, inter-religious harmony

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that protecting the lives and properties and rights of minority citizens is the basic component of the teachings of all the religious seminaries of Pakistan.

The message and training of peace, unity and inter-faith brotherhood is being given to the students in all the religious training institutes, including Jamia Naeemia.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab government, security agencies, including the police are taking all possible measures to protect the minority citizens as per Islamic orders. The Punjab Police has also established Meesaq Centres for the protection and provision of services to the minority citizens.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Jamia Naeemia raises its voice for interfaith harmony, security of Pakistan, against the sectarianism and terrorism. He expressed these views in a special video message during his visit to Jamia Naeemia here on Monday. IG Punjab visited Jamia Naeemia and met the teachers in-charge of religious studies and students. He visited the grave of Maulana Dr Sarfraz Naeemi and paid tribute to his great sacrifice and martyrdom. Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanfi, in-charge Dar-ul-Ifta Jamia Naeemia, Mufti Muhammad Madni, Mufti Muhammad Arif and other teachers were present.

IG Punjab spoke to the students about the rights of minority citizens, visited the library and other departments. While talking to the students, he inquired about their syllabus. IG Punjab said that the role of religious scholars in maintaining social peace and order is commendable. Everyone should play their role in the promotion of national unity and inter-religious harmony.

Meanwhile, IGP said that welfare measures were being carried out across the province through the platform of Police Tahaffuz Centre to provide protection and support to women, children, transgender and other vulnerable groups.

Dr Usman Anwar met the families, children, transgender, representatives of social organisations benefiting from the Tahaffuz Centre and assured them of further cooperation to solve the problems. IGP said that Tahaffuz Centre provided social protection and assistance to 516 citizens in various incidents. He directed that the outreach of the Tahaffuz Centre should be increased to provide service delivery to as many citizens as possible. IGP awarded certificates of appreciation to ASP Munaza and ASP Taimoor for their excellent performance. In-charge Tahaffuz Centre Faisal, Victim Support Officer Ujala, other team members were also rewarded for their performance.

MoU signed on medical facilities for cops

Officials of Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation visited the Central Police Office and inked an MoU with Punjab Police to provide medical facilities to police personnel. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and President Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Abdul Majeed signed the MoU.

According to the MoU, an agreement was reached to provide free medical facilities to the police personnel at Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Hospital in the Fatehgarh area in City.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the families of police martyrs and ghazis would be provided absolutely free treatment facilities. Free emergency treatment and OPD treatment facilities will be provided to police personnel. Dr Usman Anwar further said that 30 percent discount would be given to the serving police employees for the treatment of various diseases, 50 percent discount to policemen on tests for various diseases while 100 percent free treatment will be provided to policemen through health card. IG Punjab said that medical camps would be organised in different districts with the collaboration of Punjab Police and Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation. Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation President Abdul Majeed said that the services of Punjab Police in maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the life and properties of the citizens are commendable, that is why his organisation has signed this MoU to contribute to the welfare of the police employees.

Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the event.