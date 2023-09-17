Traffic problem at LGH gates resolved

LAHORE : Effective and foolproof measures have been taken to ensure smooth movement of vehicles at the entrance and exit points of Lahore General Hospital with the support of the Lahore Traffic Police.

In this regard a grand operation has been launched under an effective policy on priority for the elimination of illegal parking and stalls on service road of LGH.

Moreover, the Lahore Traffic Police will provide all kinds of support to the hospital administration and the traffic wardens will remain on duty round the clock for the convenience of citizens visiting LGH. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar in which SP Traffic Police Ikramul Haq, MS Prof Dr Nudrat Sohail, DSP Haji Muhammad Aslam, Inspector Abdul Qayyum, administrative and young doctors were also present.

Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that the patients, their attendants, doctors, nurses and other medical staff coming to the hospital were facing serious problems due to the chaotic traffic, which has been solved through the active role of Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram.

The higher authorities were contacted and after the joint meeting, steps have been taken under an effective strategy, which is expected to resolve the traffic problems, the principal added.

SP Traffic Ikram ul Haq informed that the Traffic Police is performing duties day and night for the convenience of the citizens, especially taking care of the people coming to the hospital for which the Lahore Traffic Police will provide full support to the hospital administration and wardens will remain deputed in three shifts. They will be posted at the entrance and exit gates so that the patients do not face any kind of difficulties, SP Traffic told the meeting.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that private ambulances and rickshaws should not be allowed to stand in the parking area of the hospital in future and in this regard the security guards should fulfill their responsibilities properly.