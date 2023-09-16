PPP to play despite ‘uneven’ playing field: Bilawal

LAHORE: Demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said his party was not confined to one province.
In a press conference after the party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting, he said the PPP would come up with its strategy once the schedule of general elections was announced. Flanked by former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and former Senate Chairman Syed Nayyar Hussein Bokhari, Bilawal said neither the NAB was new to party nor it ever bothered about the fact whether a level playing field was given to it or not.
Bilawal said the PPP was not in any difficulty or under the feeling of being oppressed. “We have seldom witnessed a level playing field in elections but I am still hopeful. There is only one political party which is not afraid of going to the people and that is the PPP. I can tell the people about my performance as the foreign minister, my role during floods and then what I did for the FATF issue,” he maintained.
