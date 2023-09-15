Three arrested for torturing citizen

Police claimed to have arrested three suspects on Thursday for allegedly torturing a citizen and accusing him of mobile phone theft.
The incident occurred at a private security guard company situated on Rashid Minhas Road. Acting under the instructions of SSP East, the Gulshan-e-Jauhar police promptly registered a case related to the incident and apprehended the three individuals involved.
The manager of the security company, along with other suspects, reportedly tied up the victim and subjected him to brutal assault. The District East police spokesperson noted that a video statement from the complainant regarding the incident had gone viral on social media. Four individuals collectively subjected Abdul Salim to severe violence.
Police conducted a raid on the premises of AM Associates company in Aladdin Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 11. The suspects resisted and obstructed the police's efforts, but the police ultimately apprehended them through the use of force. The arrested suspects were identified as Baitullah, Irfan, and Mustaqeem.
