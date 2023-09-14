Over 100 SHOs transferred in Karachi in 24 hours

Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind, taking action against officers with a dubious record, has ordered the immediate removal of station house officers of almost all of Karachi, with more than 100 SHOs transferred and posted in 24 hours.

Officials said on Wednesday Additional IG Rind, who is also heading the Special Branch of Sindh and during his posting as Special Branch chief compiled a list of those officers who possess a dubious record and were not suitable for posting as SHOs, ordered the investigation and operation wings to cooperate with each other from the time of the registration of cases until the arrested suspects’ awarded punishments by courts.

He said that to ensure a positive attitude and mutual cooperation between the police and the public, the SHOs should ensure that they meet the public for two hours a day on a daily basis. He directed the SHOs to devise appropriate strategies to control street crime on a priority basis.

Rind also ordered strict action against land grabbing, smuggling, drug peddling, electricity theft, water hoarding and other crimes. He also hinted at paying surprise visits to review the performance of the SHOs.

Earlier, holding a Darbar on September 10 to interact with the officers, the city police chief had suspended an SDPO and two SHOs. He warned the SPs and SDPOs to use their powers under the chain of command, stressing that the SHOs must be appointed on merit.

Officials said on Wednesday that interviews with several inspectors and sub inspectors had been conducted at the Range DIGs and Additional IG offices since Monday. and during the last 24 hours more than 100 SHOs had been transferred from and posted to different police stations of Karachi.

District West

Shahid Taj has been appointed SHO Gulshan-e-Maymar, Rao Nazim appointed SHO Manghopir, Amjad Kayani appointed SHO Surjani, Imran Afridi appointed SHO Pirabad, Shah Faisal appointed SHO Iqbal Market, Sub-Inspector Ali Raza appointed SHO Orangi Town, Ansar Ahmed posted as SHO Mominabad, Shakeel Rind appointed SHO Pakistan Bazaar.

District Korangi

Obaidullah has been appointed SHO Korangi Industrial Area, Shamshad Chachar SHO Landhi, Zameer Khawar SHO Zaman Town, Adnan Bukhari SHO Awami Colony, Saqib Khan SHO Shah Faisal, Sultan Qureshi SHO Model Colony, Muhammad Ali Niazi SHO Saudabad, Amjad Hussain SHO Alfalah, and Qalandar Bakhsh as SHO Khokarapar.

District Keamari

Rao Khalid has been appointed SHO Madina Colony, Asif Mahmood SHO Mauripur, Syed Adnan SHO Moachko, Mukhtiar SHO Jackson, Khalid Rafique SHO SITE-A, Faisal Rafique SHO Baldia, Inayat Marwat SHO Ittehad Town, Syed Rizwan SHO Saeedabad, Mohammad Irfan SHO Docks, Mohammad Masood SHO SITE-B, Mohammad Mahmood SHO Sher Shah and Asadullah Pathan SHO Pak Colony.

District Central

Rana Haseeb has been appointed SHO Liaquatabad, Inspector Rashid SHO Sharifabad, Akhlaq Ahmed SHO Supermarket, Naveed Soomro SHO Gulbahar, Khushi Mohammad SHO Nazimabad, Iftikhar Ahmed SHO Rizvia, Humayun Boxer SHO New Karachi,

Aurangzeb Khattak SHO New Karachi Industrial Area, Shahzada Saleem SHO Bilal Colony, Nawaz Gondal SHO Khwaja Ajmer Nagri, Imam Bakhsh Lashari SHO Sir Syed, Asadullah Sheikh SHO Gabol Town, Akhtar Aziz SHO Federal B Area, Zahid Lodhi SHO Gulberg, Arshad Soomro SHO Samanabad, Rao Shahid SHO Yusuf Plaza, Waqar Qaiser SHO Azizabad, Sudhir Bhayo SHO Jauharabad, Zulfiqar Haider SHO Taimuria, Qamar Kayani SHO Sharea Noor Jahan, Farooq Sanjrani SHO North Nazimabad, Babar Hameed SHO Haideri Market, Sardar Abbasi SHO Paposh and Sub-Inspector Sobia as SHO Women Central.

District Malir

Salem Rind has been appointed SHO Steel Town, Ehsan Channa SHO Malir City, Zawar Hussain SHO Gadap City, Mahboob Elahi SHO Sharafi Goth, Faisal Malik SHO Memon Goth, Farasat Shah SHO Bin Qasim, Majid Alvi SHO Ibrahim Haideri, Irfan Asif SHO Airport, Meraj Anwar SHO Shah Latif Town and Mohammad Vakil as SHO Malir Cantt.

District City

Waqar Ahmed has been posted as SHO Mithadar, Sajjad Khan SHO Napier, Raja Sarwar SHO Kalri, Ashraf Ali SHO Garden, Azam Rajpur SHO Risala, Adeel Ahmed SHO Chakiwara, Mohammad Mithal SHO Kalakot, Irshad Hussain SHO City Court, Naseer Tanoli SHO Eidgah, and Mohammad Ashfaq as SHO Nabi Bakhsh.

District East

Raja Tariq has been appointed SHO Sharea Faisal, Rao Rafique SHO Aziz Bhatti, Abdullah Bhutto SHO Mehmoodabad, Fahad-ul-Hassan SHO Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mohammad Sarfraz SHO Jamshed Quarters, Tasnim Iqbal SHO Women East, Ijaz Ali Masan SHO KDA, Haq Nawaz SHO Sohrab Goth, Gul Baig SHO Sachal, Mumtaz Marwat SHO SITE Superhighway, Mohammad Ali Shah SHO Mobina Town, Mohammad Naeem SHO Baloch Colony, Sajid Mahmood SHO Soldier Bazaar, Bangash SHO Gulshan Iqbal, Saeed Ahmed SHO Brigade, Inam Junejo SHO Ferozabad, Sarwar Khan SHO Bahadurabad, Shaukat Ali SHO Tipu Sultan, Faisal Gul SHO PIB and Aqeel Ahmed as SHO New Town.

District South

Pervaiz Solangi has been appointed SHO Frere, Chaudhry Zahid SHO Gizri, Shaukat Awan SHO Defence, Safdar Mashwani SHO Sadar, Kaleem Khan Musa SHO Darakhshan,

Mohammad Riaz Niazi SHO Boat Basin, Farhan Asif SHO Sahil, Mohammad Amin Khoso SHO Artillery Maidan, Zahid Ali SHO Preedy, Abdul Rasul Bhagyoo SHO Arambagh, Pir Shabbir Haider SHO Clifton and Syed Salahuddin Ali as SHO Civil Lines.