Bushra skips appearance before NAB in Toshakhana case. The News/file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clubbed the petitions of PTI chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bokhari pertaining to audio leaks with an identical case of Najam Saqib for hearing together.

IHC Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed through Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa. At the outset of the hearing, Khosa adopted the stance that their phones were being bugged. The court asked the lawyer to assist the bench on tapping of phones of people. The lawyer said the police and FIA were harassing Bushra Bibi. He requested the court to stop the FIA from harassing his client.



Justice Sattar said the court would pass an appropriate order. The court served notices on the respondents and adjourned the hearing till September 18.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi did not appear before the NAB and submitted a written reply to its combined investigation team probing the Toshakhana case. In her response, Bushra Bibi said she had to appear in two cases in accountability courts and sought a fresh date for appearance before the anti-graft organisation. She submitted the written reply through her lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha and sought a fresh date and permission to meet her husband in the Attock Jail as jail authorities only allow meetings on Tuesdays.

Also on Tuesday, Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir extended the pre-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi in the 190-million pound Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.