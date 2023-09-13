Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea

Imran Khan photographed on January 27, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging the Law Ministry’s notification to hold his trial in the Attock Jail in the cipher case.

The deposed prime minister – who is in judicial custody till September 13 in the cipher case – had filed the plea with the IHC against the Law Ministry’s notification through his counsel Sher Afzal Marwat.

The PTI chief requested the court to declare the notification null and void as it was “illegal” to shift the court to the Attock Jail. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on the plea challenging the ministry’s notification after hearing arguments on Tuesday. The court had sought an explanation from respondents through a notice.

At the outset of the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that the cipher hearing in the Attock Jail was a one-time permission. “The hearing was held in the jail on August 30,” he said, adding that the ministry had also issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) on the holding of trial in the prison. Justice Farooq remarked that the jail trial was not unusual and inquired about its procedure.

The prosecutor said the notification regarding moving the court to the Attock Jail was issued as per the law. The court asked what would happen if the notification was issued again. “It has to be decided under what authority,” the IHC judge observed.

PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said the notification was based on ill intent. “The application has not become ineffective, the court has to decide the notification’s validity,” he remarked.

He said another verdict had been reserved on one of their pleas, urging the court to announce the decision.