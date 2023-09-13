Senior citizens, students, disabled: Punjab govt announces free Metro, Orange Train travel

RAWALPINDI: The caretaker Punjab Government has announced a major relief to senior citizens, students and people with disabilities by providing them with free travel on the Metro Bus and Orange Train.
Ibrahim Murad, Minister for Transport in Punjab issued a statement in Rawalpindi that the free travel decision was taken during an important cabinet meeting chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. “This policy will be applicable to all cities of Punjab where the Metro Bus and Orange Train services are available. The provincial caretaker Government is committed to taking all such measures for providing relief to the masses,” he added.
