Senator Rana Maqbool passes away

LAHORE: PMLN Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed passed away here on Tuesday. Family sources said he was ill for some time and undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Maqbool had served as Sindh police chief and prosecutor general of Punjab. He gained notoriety for allegedly torturing political opponents and setting up false cases during the second term of Nawaz Sharif. He was a co-accused with Nawaz Sharif in the 1999 Pervez Musharraf plane conspiracy case. He was elected as a senator in 2018 with the PMLN support and was also chairman of the Senate Cabinet Committee. As a member of the Senate of Pakistan, he did significant works regarding amendments to criminal laws. His funeral prayers will be offered after his son arrives from abroad.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani telephonically contacted Maqbool’s son and expressed condolences. PMLN President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences on his death and said the deceased was a person of high standing and his services would be remembered for a long time.

PMLN Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the death and showed sympathy with his family. She said the deceased was like their family member. At every trial and test, his relationship with Nawaz Sharif was built with the strength of trust, she said and maintained that the death of Rana Maqbool was a great loss for the PMLN in terms of party and personal relationship.