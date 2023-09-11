CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Dancing Colours
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bandah Ali. Titled ‘Dancing Colours: A Journey Through Festive Traditions’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarfraz Musawir. Titled ‘Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Views with a Difference
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works GN Qazi, Qasim Bugti, Mariya Shaikh, Najma Bukhari, Ariba Akhlaque and Maqbool Jatoi. Titled ‘Views with a Difference’, the show will run at the gallery until September 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Of Claws and Crowns
The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Veera Rustomji. Titled ‘Of Claws and Crowns’, the show will run at the gallery until September 18. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Only Human
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sara Khan Pathan. Titled ‘Only Human’, the show will run at the gallery from September 12 to September 21. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Unsettled Lens
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fatima Faisal Qureshi, Safeer Sandeelo and Sarah Mir. Titled ‘Unsettled Lens’, the show will run at the gallery from September 12 to September 21. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Bio-Mechanic
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahsan Ahmed, Ailia Naqvi, Aisar Abbas, Ali Murtaza, Babar Moghal, Bilal Jabbar, Bushra Malik, Kashif Ahmed, Marium Asad, Sheheryar Akber, Sohaib Qasim and Umaimah Khan. Titled ‘Bio-Mechanic’, the show will run at the gallery from September 14 to September 23. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Self and Cosmos
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ali Gillani. Titled ‘Self and Cosmos’, the show will run at the gallery from September 12 to September 26. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
You Don’t Belong Here
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Alina Mehta, Areeb Tariq, Aswad Anees, Haris Hidayat Ullah, Inshal Tahir, Mohsin Shafi, Samya Arif and Umaina Khan. Titled ‘You Don’t Belong Here’, the show will run at the gallery from September 16 to September 27. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
The District East Police conducted a crackdown on Afghan nationals illegally residing in the district and arrested 18...
A summary sent to former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by the provincial health department for the...
A non-profit organisation has increased its capacity to enrol out-of-school children in an underprivileged and remote...
The heads of the University of Karachi's International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences and Dr Abdul...
The Karachi Press Club and a virtual university have joined hands to provide online education facilities for...
Caretaker federal energy minister Muhammad Ali visited the K-Electric head office in Karachi on Sunday.The power...