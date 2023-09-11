CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Dancing Colours

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bandah Ali. Titled ‘Dancing Colours: A Journey Through Festive Traditions’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarfraz Musawir. Titled ‘Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Views with a Difference

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works GN Qazi, Qasim Bugti, Mariya Shaikh, Najma Bukhari, Ariba Akhlaque and Maqbool Jatoi. Titled ‘Views with a Difference’, the show will run at the gallery until September 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Of Claws and Crowns

The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Veera Rustomji. Titled ‘Of Claws and Crowns’, the show will run at the gallery until September 18. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Only Human

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sara Khan Pathan. Titled ‘Only Human’, the show will run at the gallery from September 12 to September 21. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Unsettled Lens

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fatima Faisal Qureshi, Safeer Sandeelo and Sarah Mir. Titled ‘Unsettled Lens’, the show will run at the gallery from September 12 to September 21. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Bio-Mechanic

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahsan Ahmed, Ailia Naqvi, Aisar Abbas, Ali Murtaza, Babar Moghal, Bilal Jabbar, Bushra Malik, Kashif Ahmed, Marium Asad, Sheheryar Akber, Sohaib Qasim and Umaimah Khan. Titled ‘Bio-Mechanic’, the show will run at the gallery from September 14 to September 23. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Self and Cosmos

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ali Gillani. Titled ‘Self and Cosmos’, the show will run at the gallery from September 12 to September 26. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

You Don’t Belong Here

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Alina Mehta, Areeb Tariq, Aswad Anees, Haris Hidayat Ullah, Inshal Tahir, Mohsin Shafi, Samya Arif and Umaina Khan. Titled ‘You Don’t Belong Here’, the show will run at the gallery from September 16 to September 27. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.