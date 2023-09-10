Cultural extravaganza combines crafts bazaar and film screenings

Islamabad : In a collaborative effort, a captivating cultural event recently took place, merging the allure of a crafts bazaar with enlightening film screenings. The event, inaugurated by Ambassador Frederico Silva of Portugal to Pakistan, emphasised the role of art in promoting peace and tolerance.

Crafts bazaar showcases rich cultural heritage. The crafts bazaar at the event featured a curated selection of exquisite handmade crafts, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of Pakistan. Attendees had the unique opportunity to appreciate and purchase exceptional artworks, textiles, jewellery, and more, directly from talented artisans. From the rich hues of Sindh's textiles to handmade toys, exquisite silver jewellery, pottery, and tribal truck art products, the bazaar celebrated Pakistan's artisanal traditions.

Exploring Lahore's rich history with ‘Androon Lahore’. The evening's first film screening, ‘Androon Lahore,’ took viewers on a mesmerizing journey through Lahore's walled city. Through the lens of artist Nageen Hyat, the documentary unveiled the historical richness of Lahore and its transformation over the years. ‘Androon Lahore’ beautifully captured the city's vibrant past and its enduring significance in contemporary times.

Challenging societal norms with ‘Posheeda Qadam’. The second film, ‘Posheeda Qadam,’ fearlessly tackled pressing issues such as violence against women and discriminatory laws in South Asia. The thought-provoking film shed light on patriarchal narratives that have long dominated the region. It also addressed draconian laws, cyber bullying, harassment, and distressing statistics related to violence against women. ‘Posheeda Qadam’ aimed to spark vital conversations about these societal challenges.

A platform for art, culture, and dialogue. This event served as a testament to the commitment to providing a platform for art, culture, and dialogue that can drive positive change. By combining the beauty of indigenous crafts with thought-provoking films, Serena Hotels and Nomad Art Gallery fostered an atmosphere of inspiration and enlightenment, leaving attendees both enriched and empowered.