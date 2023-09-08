Self-reliance through defence indigenisation stressed

Islamabad:Director-General, ISS, Sohail Mahmood, expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices of martyrs and their families stressing that this was a day to reaffirm our commitment to defend Pakistan at all costs.

Sohail was speaking at a function organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) to mark Pakistan Defence Day under the theme “Achieving self-reliance through defence indigenisation.” Sohail observed that Pakistan lived in a difficult geo-strategic neighbourhood marked by myriad threats and challenges. Today’s security environment has significantly changed and besides traditional and non-traditional threats, new challenges like hybrid warfare emerged, having not only physical effect on a country but also seeking to undermine the spirit and morale of a nation, he noted.

He said a lot was to be accomplished to reduce dependence on external sources for having robust indigenous defence capability. Malik Qasim Mustafa also from ISS opined that the nation commemorates this national day as one of the proudest moments in Pakistan’s history. He highlighted the defence indigenisation journey from 1951, when the first ordnance factory to manufacture rifles and ammunition was established to today when Pakistan has more than 20 major public units and over 100 private sectors that engaged in defence production of Pakistan. Pakistan’s major achievements included Al Khalid Tank, JF-17 Thunder, Super Mushshak and K-8.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s exports of arms, ammunition, parts and accessories surged to $415.650 million in FY2022-23. Aamna Rafiq stressed that Pakistan started its defence journey in 1947 with only 33% of defence assets from united India.