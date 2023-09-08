LHC orders formation of sexual offence probe unit

LAHORE: Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday directed the Punjab government to constitute a Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit and arrange for necessary training for police officers investigating sexual offences.
In the petition, a woman had challenged the police’s findings during investigation, which claimed that the case was not one of gang-rapes.
The police had replaced Section 375-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Section 371-B after these findings.
The petitioner had moved the court to quash the investigation, which led to changes in the FIR and direct the police to reopen the probe in accordance with the law, more specifically, Section 9 of the Anti-Rape law.
He says elections would be held by end of February since early polls were impossible due to national security,...
Minister held working meeting with ambassador of Pakistan in connection with his departure from Russia, completion of...
Attack occurred in rugged countryside near Iran's border with Pakistan, official news agency IRNA reports
Previously, the delimitation of constituencies was to be completed by December 14
The loan was approved by the caretaker cabinet when it had okayed the budget of province for the caretaker tenure
Political pundits are terming meeting unusual, as Durrani was inactive in politics for long time, played key role in...