LHC orders formation of sexual offence probe unit

The Lahore High Court. — LHC/File

LAHORE: Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday directed the Punjab government to constitute a Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit and arrange for necessary training for police officers investigating sexual offences.

In the petition, a woman had challenged the police’s findings during investigation, which claimed that the case was not one of gang-rapes.

The police had replaced Section 375-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Section 371-B after these findings.

The petitioner had moved the court to quash the investigation, which led to changes in the FIR and direct the police to reopen the probe in accordance with the law, more specifically, Section 9 of the Anti-Rape law.