Imran’s lawyer informs IHC of Attock jail conditions. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s legal counsel Sher Afzal Marwat on Wednesday complained about the appalling conditions in the Attock jail where the former premier is being kept.

Speaking during the hearing of his client’s petition pertaining to the transfer to Adiala jail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Marwat objected to the below-par conditions of the facility claiming that there’s pest infestation where the PTI chairman has been kept.

He also shared that the former premier is unable to sleep as the place where Imran Khan “has been kept has no roof”.

The counsel also shared that the Attock jail lacks a B-class facility altogether.

Contending officials’ narrative that Khan is being kept in Attock jail due to security concerns, Marwat said that, “Everyone knows Adiala [jail] is more secure than Attock jail.”

“It’s our right to have a B-class facility available for him [Khan] and have him transferred to Adiala,” Marwat said while urging the court to move the former prime minister to the Rawalpindi facility.

Meanwhile, the IHC adjourned the hearing till September 12. The petition came up for hearing before Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq on Wednesday. FIA lawyers requested the court to give them one week for filing a reply.

Justice Aamer inquired what the next date of cipher case hearing was. Imran’s counsel said some new notification would be issued on September 13. The prosecutor told the IHC they would get directives in this regard and inform the court.

Justice Aamer said that on the plea of PTI chairman, the court was shifted from F-8 to the Judicial Complex.

Adjourning the hearing till September 12, the judge remarked if arguments were completed on September 12, he would decide the petition on the same day. --ONLINE