Home-based businesses thriving amidst hyperinflation

Islamabad : All strata of the society have been greatly affected by hyperinflation in the country. The rising cost of living and the challenges posed by economic instability have led many women to explore alternative sources of income to support their family.

As a result, a significant number of women entrepreneurs have begun to take their home-based businesses more seriously, contributing for their financial well-being.

Tahmeena Malik President ABP&AW Islamabad, while talking to The News said that there has been a tremendous increase in the home based businesses. There is so much talent but women are apprehensive in venturing out for fear of failure. "Things are changing now because survival is not possible without a double income. This has also led the men folk to be more tolerant and lenient towards them. Home based industry is the answer so that the women staying in the confines of their own homes can start an income and support their family," she said.

Tahmeena said that she feels that there is a need for women to support each other, rising above competition and jealousy to serve the community as a whole. Women are getting more and more into designer clothes, casual and formal, jewellery, baking, handmade purses, herbal cosmetics etc that are being sold online through Social media.

The latest trend is the booming cooking business. Additionally, various technologies have played a crucial role in supporting these enterprising women, enabling them to run online businesses successfully. The cooking dishes business has emerged as a success story among Pakistani women entrepreneurs. This trend is driven by a combination of factors, including the cultural significance of home-cooked meals, the convenience of ordering ready-to-eat dishes, and the affordability of home-based services compared to dining out. Dining out has become very expensive so people prefer to order home cooked dishes that is affordable as well as hygienic. Talented home chefs are now marketing their culinary skills through social media platforms and food delivery apps. They offer diverse dishes that caters to various likings from traditional Pakistani dishes to international cuisines. The growth of these businesses has not only empowered women financially but has also enriched the culinary landscape of the country.

Baking has gone to a newer heights as women selling perfect fondant cakes just like any other renowned bakeries in twin cities rather much better than them. Digital technology have played a pivotal role in the rise of home-based businesses led by women. These platforms have simplified the process of starting, managing, and promoting home-based enterprises, nationally and internationally. E-commerce Platforms have revolutionise the market and all have come within our reach and in our cell phones. With a convenience of our home we can order anything that fancy us. Women entrepreneurs are using e-commerce platforms to sell a variety of products, including jewellery, clothing, and digital services. Online marketplaces provide a platform for showcasing their creations to a global audience. Social media platforms have become powerful tools for marketing and brand building.

Even event management and wedding organizers have become very relevant in these days. May women have taken up photography as their profession and many women are seen taking photographs in wedding functions. Women entrepreneurs can create content, engage with potential customers, and even manage social media campaigns for their businesses. Many women entrepreneurs have also hired media management writers who sell their services to handle social media pages. Educated women with skills in areas like content writing, graphic design, and digital marketing are offering their services on freelancing platforms and making money. This flexibility of time enables them to work from home while balancing family responsibilities. Some women are venturing into online education sector by offering tutoring services, language courses, distant Quran classes and conducting art classes, enhancing their income. Many women who were unable to pursue traditional jobs due to family responsibilities, especially those with young children, have found solace and financial independence in home-based businesses. They acquire online projects and they deliver the projects with the own convenient time. The flexibility of managing their time and working from home allows them to fulfil their familial duties while contributing to the household income. In Pakistan, hyperinflation has forced women to adapt, innovate, and harness technology to create sustainable home-based businesses. Share an entrepreneur while talking to this scribe said that what's the use of their businesses if they are not marketed well.

“I make herbal shampoos on order, their shelf life is less that's why I make them on order and market it accordingly. I also learned how to use the social media platforms first then I market them. For delivery I go to courier services also. My brother is also helping me in my business and it’s good to see them supporting us,” she said. As we move forward towards challenging times, it is necessary for the society to continue supporting and empowering women, ensuring that they have the relevant resources they need to thrive in coming years.