CM orders excellent arrangements for Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office on Saturday to review Urs arrangements of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The 3-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh RA will start from September 5 and more than 10 lakh devotees would participate in the Urs celebrations. Mehfil-e-Sama, Sabeel, Natia Mushaira, and special lectures would be arranged during Urs celebrations.

Naqvi while directing to make excellent and splendid Urs arrangements of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) stressed that Urs arrangements during the current year should be made even more splendid than the previous years. Mohsin Naqvi directed to install sound system and SMD screens for the devotees. Naqvi directed to make an extensive sitting arrangements in the Langar Khana adding that the chalked out security and traffic plan should be ensured to be implemented in letter and spirit adding that the law enforcement agencies should maintain a close coordination with one another. Secretary Auqaf gave a briefing about arrangements being made in connection with the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and CCPO Lahore gave a briefing about the security plan. It was apprised during the briefing that police personnel would perform their duties in three shifts during Urs celebrations and incharge of every shift would be of SP rank.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore division, DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, CTO Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Naqvi pays tribute to martyred soldiers

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the bravery of martyred Maj Amir Aziz and sepoy M Arif in an operation against the terrorists at Miran Shah.

Naqvi remarked that the martyred Maj Amir and sepoy Arif by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. He acknowledged that we salute the brave sons for sacrificing their lives for the sake of peace of our dear homeland. Naqvi lauded that the martyred soldiers sacrificed their today for the better tomorrow of the nation. He remarked that the whole nation holds in high esteem the immortal sacrifices of the martyred and the sacrifices of the martyred cannot be forgotten. Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyred Maj Amir Aziz and sepoy M Arif.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident at Sargodha-Lahore Road. Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to those getting injured in the traffic accident. Naqvi by seeking a report about the sorrowful incident has ordered a legal action against the driver responsible for committing the negligence.