ATC grants bail to Imaan Mazari

Advocate Imaan Mazari addressing a press conference at National Press Club in Islamabad, on February 17, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court granted post-arrest bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in a case related to alleged financing of anti-state activities on Saturday.

Initially set at Rs200,000, the court approved the bail plea upon a surety bond of Rs10,000. Present during the proceedings were Imaan’s mother, Shireen Mazari, along with lawyers Zainab Janjua and Qaiser Imam.

Imaan had been placed under 14-day judicial custody by the ATC a day before her bail was granted.

Following her arrest, her counsel had filed a bail request, prompting the court to schedule a bail hearing. Notably, the court ordered Imaan’s detention at the Women’s Police Station in Islamabad rather than at Adiala Jail. The Islamabad High Court (IHC), through a written order, also imposed a restraining order against any further arrest of Imaan in other cases. Expressing concern about the possibility of another arrest, Imaan’s mother petitioned the court for her daughter’s safety. She feared the risk of re-arrest in a third case if bail were granted. However, the court reassured her, stating that the interior secretary, Islamabad Inspector General (IG) and Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would not arrest Imaan or provide assistance to any province.

Furthermore, the court directed the authorities to ensure that Imaan remains within the jurisdiction of Islamabad. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered not to arrest Imaan Mazari, daughter of Shireen Mazari, in any case. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has issued a 2-page written order on the petition of Imaan Mazari.

The court maintained in the written order that interior secretary, IG Police and DG FIA would not arrest Imaan Mazari. Interior secretary, police and FIA would not assist in any case. It has been stated in the written order Imaan Mazari is not to be taken outside Islamabad limits. The secretary interior should provide details of the cases against

Imaan Mazari till Monday. According to SSP operations, three cases are registered against the petitioner in Islamabad. According to police, Imaan Mazari is on bail in two cases. The IHC maintained the mother of the petitioner has expressed apprehension about the arrest of her daughter in a third case.