Waqar quits as Alvi’s secretary

President Arif Alvi. Photo: APP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi’s Secretary Waqar Ahmad has relinquished the charge and reported to the Establishment Division for next assignment.

President Arif Alvi had requested the federal government on 20th of the last month to replace him with Federal Secretary Ms. Humaira Ahmad but she declined to serve the presidency.

Later some other federal secretaries were asked to serve but all of them refused.

Now Ms. Irum Bukhari, who was additional secretary in the presidency, has been assigned the charge. She is from the District Management Group (DMG).

Well-placed sources told The News that Waqar Ahmad, who’s known for his uprightness and dedication, belongs to top grade 22 of the Secretariat Group. He would be attaining superannuation early next year.

Meanwhile sources said the prime minister, federal ministers, governors and chief ministers were avoiding meeting the president due to the ‘credibility crisis’.

Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has yet to pay a courtesy call on the president. The sources hinted that the president who had eight days of his mandated period before completing his term had yet to receive any distinguished office-holder of the government. Now the understanding is that a note-taker would be present when a dignitary will be meeting or having a call on the president. Sources indicated that President Alvi had no intention to quit since he understood that he would continue in his office till the election of his successor. The sources disclosed that the president would be under tremendous pressure from “political quarters” in the wake of completion of his tenure on September 9 for quitting the presidency immediately since he has become a controversial figure.