FBR attaches PIA bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has attached the bank accounts of national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for allegedly failing to pay billions of rupees in due taxes.
“Yes, we have attached PIA accounts” confirmed one top official of FBR while talking to The News here on Thursday. The sources said that the PIA failed to deposit over Rs8 billion in taxes after which the FBR attached its bank accounts.
On other hand, the FBR has issued a clarification on Thursday and stated that a letter is circulating in some section of electronic and social media on 31.08.2023 claiming that FBR has filed a complaint with FIA of government fund misappropriation against senior PIA officials.
The letter is a fake document. To begin with, no such letter has been issued to FIA by the Large Taxpayers’ Office Karachi of FBR. The letter also incorrectly claims that the senior officials of PIA are allegedly involved in the embezzlement of state funds for “personal gain”. It is worth noting that FBR has never made this claim against any officer of PIA.
It is pertinent to mention that due to cash flow issues, PIA is facing difficulties in payments of due taxes and this problem is being dealt with as per law by officials of both FBR and PIA during various interactions and meetings. However, due to the default in fulfillment of commitments by PIA, FBR has frozen its bank accounts.
Negotiations are underway with PIA officials for resolution of the issues. FBR, being the primary revenue collection agency of the Federal Government, is fully cognizant of current economic challenges facing the country and particularly PIA. It is, thus, fully committed to delivering on its statutory role and, in the process complying with all requisite rules and regulations while ensuring revenue generation.
