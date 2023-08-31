Police repulse terrorists’ attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police repulsed a terrorist attack on a police station in Daraban with automatic weapons and a hand-grenade, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that about 12 terrorists attacked the Daraban Police Station from the backside and opened indiscriminate fire on the personnel with sophisticated weapons.They also lobbed a hand-grenade into the police station but luckily it did not explode, causing no casualty.