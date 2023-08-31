Police repulse terrorists’ attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police repulsed a terrorist attack on a police station in Daraban with automatic weapons and a hand-grenade, official sources said on Wednesday.
They said that about 12 terrorists attacked the Daraban Police Station from the backside and opened indiscriminate fire on the personnel with sophisticated weapons.They also lobbed a hand-grenade into the police station but luckily it did not explode, causing no casualty.
MINGORA: The residents of Tiligram area in Swat on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Tiligram police post...
MINGORA: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday shed light on the importance of voting in the electoral process and asked...
MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan has announced 50 fully-funded scholarships for Afghan women. A press...
PESHAWAR: Police claimed to have shot dead three alleged robbers during an encounter in Khazana locality Tuesday...
MINGORA: The elders of a grand jirga on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to create violence and unrest and...
CHAKDARA: The police on Wednesday arrested a man, who is said to be a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the...