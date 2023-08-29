Property dealers decry rising taxes

PESHAWAR: All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Property Dealers Association on Monday flayed the government for rising taxes on their business and called for a review of the levy downwards.

Speaking at a press conference here, the association office-bearers, Younas Khan, Dr Mehrab Bangash, Asmatullah Afridi, and others said their business was suffering because of the high taxes on the sale and purchase of properties. They feared that these taxes were having negative impacts on the people associated with the property business.

The speakers alleged that the land mafia with the support of some corrupt elements in the Land Revenue Department was depriving poor people of their hard earned money.