Khursheed says doesn’t think Nawaz will return in Oct

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Khursheed Shah (left) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/PID/File

KARACHI: Contrary to a recent claim made by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah has said he doesn’t think Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the homeland in October, citing his health-related issues.

Addressing a press conference in London on Friday after a meeting with Nawaz, Shehbaz floated a new date for his elder brother’s homecoming. Flanked by the three-time prime minister, the PMLN president had announced, “Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October [2023] and lead the election campaign.” He, however, did not confirm a specific date for Nawaz’s homecoming. Nawaz went to London in November 2019 for medical treatment after he was convicted by an accountability court in graft cases and he has been living there since then.

Talking to the local media on Sunday, Khursheed Shah said that Nawaz has no plan to return to Pakistan soon. “Nawaz Sharif’s health is not good, he might not come.”

Responding to a question, the PPP leader further said, “Nawaz Sharif’s health can deteriorate at the last moment.”

In 2016, Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life for concealing assets. Later, the PMLN supremo was convicted in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield Apartment references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which emerged in the aftermath of the Panama Papers leak. His appeals against the conviction are currently pending in the relevant courts.

Earlier, ahead of the meeting, sources in the Sharif family had told Geo News that Nawaz was expected to return to Pakistan on October 15 of this year.

According to the sources, the date was discussed between Nawaz, Shehbaz and close family members in London to decide that the PMLN supremo will return to Pakistan in mid-October.

Previously, the PMLN leadership claimed that Nawaz would return to Pakistan by mid-September; however, there has been a change of plan in the last few days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that elections are not possible within 90 days.

The sources said that Nawaz’s return has been delayed till mid-October, not because of the ECP announcement but over the advice of party loyalists that September is too hot and severe for large-scale political gatherings, making mid-October a better time for return.

Shehbaz arrived in London last Sunday after handing over the reins of the government to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

“It’s the severity of weather that is being kept in mind in deciding the return date of Nawaz Sharif. There could be a further change but for now, the date of 15th October is final, and further discussions will take place around it,” shared the trusted source.