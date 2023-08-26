Dr Bakhtawar shatters barriers

ISLAMABAD: Dr Bakhtawar Khalid, the trailblazing first female Asian blind archer, shattered barriers and left an indelible mark at the IBSA World Games 2023 held in Birmingham where she made it to knockout stages.

Her presence alone at the event stood as a testament to her triumph over a myriad of obstacles, inspiring countless onlookers with her resilience and determination.

In her maiden international competition, Dr Bakhtawar Khalid not only successfully navigated the challenging qualifying rounds but also displayed an extraordinary prowess that carried her into the knockout stages. The tenacity she exhibited was evident, yet the interference of nervousness curtailed her advancement.

She views this experience as invaluable, a treasure trove of insights and an avenue to connect with fellow visually impaired archers who share similar arduous paths. Undeterred by challenges, her optimism shines unwaveringly, propelling her motivation to delve into future competitions and to inspire the blind community of Pakistan.

She showed great appreciation to her sponsors including HBL, Al-Shifa Foundation of North America, Youth Impact and other individual contributors.

She pointed out that this journey would not have been possible without the support from her mother, who played a pivotal role in her development. She mentioned that her mother motivated her, scolded her and made sure that she never made her disability an excuse to not do anything.

Dr. Bakhtawar's aspirations now converge towards acquiring professional coaching tailored to the needs of visually impaired archers. Her goal extends beyond personal achievements; she envisions cultivating the growth of archery among visually impaired individuals in Pakistan, offering them the same opportunities she herself has striven to seize.

As the echoes of the IBSA World Games 2023 recede, the name of Dr. Bakhtawar stands as a beacon of determination and courage. Her journey continues to illuminate the path for others, showcasing that with unwavering willpower, any obstacle can be transformed into a stepping stone towards greatness.