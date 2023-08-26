False messiah

This letter refers to the article ‘Losing the script’ (August 25, 2023) by Raoof Hasan. One is not surprised by the contents of the article given that the writer is still the information secretary of the PTI. However, after two decades of supposed struggle, Imran Khan and his party gained power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and at the federal level. But after all this, the empire that he had built disintegrated like a house of cards.

It is also important to remember, that despite many reports of corruption and mis-governance, including from within the PTI, Imran retained Usman Buzdar as CM Punjab until his own political survival became doubtful. If Imran Khan could not even hold his own party together, it hardly seems sensible to believe that he has the capacity to turn around a country like Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi