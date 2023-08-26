Bushra requests CJP to take notice of spouse’s ‘deteriorating health’. Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the spouse of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, on Friday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial regarding the alleged life-threatening condition of her husband, who is currently incarcerated in the Attock Jail.

In an affidavit submitted to the Chief Justice of Pakistan through her counsel, Hamid Khan, Bushra Bibi informed the judge that after facing unwarranted delays and difficulties, she was finally allowed to meet her husband on August 22 in Attock Jail. During their meeting, she revealed that Imran Khan expressed his unwavering determination to uphold the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan. He also reiterated his willingness to make any sacrifice and endure hardships for the betterment of his beloved country.

Despite Imran Khan’s resolve to avoid complaining about his own distress, Bushra Bibi believed it was her duty to bring to the court’s attention what she had observed during the meeting. She informed the chief justice of Pakistan that she had noticed a significant decline in her spouse’s health, including substantial weight loss and a noticeable decrease in muscle mass around his arms. She stressed that such a decline in the health of a person in his 70s could pose a serious threat to his life.

Bushra Bibi stated that, without delving into specifics but considering the overall circumstances, she feared for Imran’s life and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take serious notice of the situation.

The affidavit submitted by Bushra Bibi was presented as a Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) in the petition filed by Imran Khan, which challenges the trial of the suspects involved in the May 9 case in military courts.

Notably, a three-member bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, had recently heard Imran Khan’s appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s August 4 decision to reject his plea for transferring the Toshakhana reference case against him to a different court. The court had directed the attorney general to submit a report by August 28 on the living conditions of Imran Khan in jail.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment by Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on August 5. This sentence was in response to a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan related to the Toshakhana case. Following the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested at his residence in Zaman Park and subsequently transferred to the Attock Jail.