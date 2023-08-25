10 JITs formed to probe Jaranwala tragedy

Police officials and residents stand amid debris outside the torched Saint John Church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad on August 17, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formed 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to investigate various cases registered in the cases related to the Jaranwala tragedy.

These cases involve serious crimes including Section 7ATA for terrorism and Section 324 for attempted murder. The Punjab Home Department has mentioned the posts of conveners and members of JITs instead of their names. Earlier, when an officer involved in JIT was transferred during the investigation, a notification had to be issued to include the new officer.

With the mention of the posts, even when an officer is transferred, his replacement will be considered as a part of JIT with no requirement for a notification.

According to the documents available, the convener of JIT to investigate FIR No1260/23 registered at Jaranwala police station will be SSP, RO CTD Faisalabad, while other members include SP Madina Town, DSP CIA Faisalabad, Inspector CIA Faisalabad and Sub-Inspector CIA Faisalabad.

The convener of JIT for the investigation of FIR No 1261/23 registered at Jaranwala police station is RO CTD Faisalabad, while the members include SP Medina Town Faisalabad, DSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, Inspector and Sub-Inspector District Police Lines Faisalabad.

The head of JIT for the investigation of case 1262/23 is SSP RO CTD Faisalabad, the convener of JIT for FIR No 1263/23 is SSP RO CTD Faisalabad; head of the team to probe case number. 467/23 is RO Special Branch Faisalabad; SSP to lead JIT to probe FIRs 1270/23, 1271/23, 1272/23 and 1273/23; SSP to lead probe cases registered under 1274/23, 1275/23 and 1275/23.

The head of JIT for investigation of cases 1277/23, 1278/23 and 1279/23 is SP Iqbal Division; convener of JIT for 1280/23, 1294/23 and 1295/23 is an SP; the head of JIT 1296/23/1297/23 and 1298/23 is RO Special Branch Faisalabad. Other members of JITs are in the ranks of SPs, DSPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors.