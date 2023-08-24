SIU arrests four members of Buledi criminal gang

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police announced on Wednesday the apprehension of four members of the notorious criminal Buledi gang. The operation resulted in the capture of Sajjan Khan Buledi, Kamran Ali Buledi, Ghulam Yasin Buledi, and Himmat Ali Buledi, along with weapons and two motorcycles.

The Buledi gang, known for its criminal activities, had previously committed the murder of the wanted criminal Gulab Chandio, who was accused of killing two women from their own family, as stated by an SIU spokesperson.

The arrests took place on Service Road, Near Samira Garden, Sector D-5 in Surjani Town. The four culprits were apprehended in possession of four pistols and two motorcycles.

These gang members had a history of involvement in various criminal activities, including dacoities, robberies, and illegal weapons. Their criminal record spans across districts such as Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, and Karachi, with registered cases against them.

Moreover, the arrested suspects had also disclosed additional criminal involvements in areas such as Surjani Town and New Karachi. Ongoing investigations are aimed at uncovering more information related to their criminal activities.