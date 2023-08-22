3 killed, 17 injured in Shangla road accident

ALPURI: Three persons, including a woman, died and 17 others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine after hitting a roadside electricity pole near Danday village in Chakesar tehsil in Shangla district on Monday.

The local police said that a jeep loaded with edibles and passengers was on way to the far-off Danday village in Chakesar tehsil.They said the driver identified as Gul Rahman lost control over the vehicle when it reached Danday village and hit a roadside pole of a power transmission line.

As a result, the vehicle fell into a ravine, leaving three persons dead and 17 others injured.The dead were identified as Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Ali and Tuflaka.

The injured included men, women and children, who were shifted to the hospital in Chakesar. However, some of the injured were later referred to the Saidu Sharif Hospital because of their serious injuries.The police said that the accident occurred due to overloading.