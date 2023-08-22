Structures razed in illegal housing schemes

LAHORE:On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted a grand operation against illegally established private housing societies at Minhala Road, Manawan.

During the operation, LDA teams demolished the main gate, roads and structures of a housing scheme. Officials said main gate and boundary wall of housing scheme were demolished while the sewerage and structure were also demolished. LDA teams demolished the roads and sewerage, the booking office, roads and structures of another housing scheme.

Officials said several notices were issued to the illegal housing schemes before the operation. The operation was carried out by the State Management Private Housing Schemes Department under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal. Heavy police force and heavy machinery participated in the operation.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA has completed the sifting of the record of Mohlanwal scheme. Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the record of the scheme was digitised on the pattern of LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town. The record of remaining schemes would also be made online soon. The sifting of all the societies of Housing Directorate 8 has been completed. The process of sifting of other societies is being speeded up. LDA has also issued the notification of completion of sifting of records of the Mohlanwal scheme.