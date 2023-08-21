Experts for joint forum to improve livelihood, food protection

Experts have emphasised the need for establishing a joint forum based on national agricultural institutions, policymakers and breeders to improve livelihood and protection of food in the country. They have also proposed legislation and genetic inspection to prevent defective seeds in the country and to certify imported seeds.

They were addressing a two-day seminar titled ‘Seed Sector: Challenges and Options’ at a hotel. The event was co-hosted by the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

SHEC Chairman Dr SM Tariq Rafi said that there was scope for more research in the agricultural sector, which could play an essential role in the development of the country. “We will release grants for research proposals so that researchers can come up with various projects, including new seed varieties.”

Sindh Agriculture Secretary Qazi Aijaz Mahesar said on the occasion that the first forum of this kind had been established. He said that new legislation should be carried out for the seed sector.

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan said that the role of universities in agricultural research was important. He said that research of universities should not be limited to academic use only, but it should extend to application as well. He said that 500 varieties of different seeds were approved.

SAU VC Dr Fateh Marri said that there was a need for this kind of high-level forum on seeds in Pakistan, as the country was dealing with an acute shortage of certified seeds due to climate change and economic problems.

He said that increasing production per acre and growth in the country’s GDP now depends only on better seeds, and the important sector of the country’s development was running without a forum.

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that there was a need to focus on the production of genetically modified seeds in the country. “There is a tradition of research on seeds in multinational companies in Pakistan, but the majority of local companies are working as traders.”

Head of FAO’s Sindh office, James Okoth, progressive farmer Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah, farmer Mian Saleem, Syed Miraan Muhammad Shah and others also spoke at the seminar. Later, shields and cultural gifts were distributed among the guests.