Evening dedicated to mountaineers of Pakistan

Islamabad : Under its adventure diplomacy initiative, Serena Hotels, has always been active in supporting mountaineers and other high-altitude sports in Pakistan. The hotels sponsored Samina Baig, the acclaimed young female mountaineer from Pakistan for her early summits when there was little to no support available to the mountaineering community.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, mentioned Samina was the start of our sponsorship of the Adventure Diplomacy Initiative and since then, we at Serena Hotels have been actively promoting different high altitude adventure sports, through different activities. Samina went on to summit the world’s top 7, starting from Mount Everest to K2, she was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2015 along with her brother Mirza Ali Baig. Sirbaz Khan, another renowned high-altitude mountaineer who has summited 12 of fourteen of the eight-thousanders is another adventure sportsman who denotes his earlier achievements to Serena Hotels due to its patronage.