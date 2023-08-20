FIR of local PPP leader’s target killing registered

A case has been registered over the killing of a local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader in Orangi Town a few days ago. The FIR No 216/23 was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Najmul Huda, the brother of the deceased man, at the Iqbal Market Police Station. According to the complainant, he received information about firing on his brother, Muhammad Hussainul Huda, alias Amjad Hussain, at around 10pm on Thursday.

Hussain was affiliated with the PPP and president of the Unit 7 of the party. The firing incident occurred outside the Unit 7's office.

As per the FIR, the deceased along with his friend Anwar Saeed, alias Mona, was sitting outside the party office at around 10:30pm on Thursday when the suspects opened fire on him.

Police said the incident appeared to be a target killing. The assailant shot the victim 10 times, hitting him with three bullets in the head, two in each arm, and three in the chest. Upon investigating the scene, the police found 9mm and .30 bore pistols’ empty shells.

After the killing, the caretaker Sindh chief minister, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, took notice of the incident and directed the Sindh inspector general of police to arrest the killers of Hussain. Waqar Mehdi, the general secretary of the Sindh PPP, stated that Hussain was targeted outside the PPP office in Lal Shahbaz Nagar, Orangi Town.