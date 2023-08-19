The Supreme Court building in Islamabad. The SCP website.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Friday questioned the use of the name of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) name in a private business and hinted at examining whether the suo motu jurisdiction could be exercised in the matter.

A two-member bench of the apex court — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Athar Minallah — heard a case concerning the forensic audit of housing societies.

The chief justice observed that they had examined the report submitted by DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stating that a loss of Rs175 billion had been caused.

The chief justice said as per the report, an overall estimation was made but no explanations were sought from the housing societies.

Justice Athar Minallah questioned how the FIA could use its name in a private business. “Would it not be a conflict of interest?” the judge further questioned.

Justice Minallah observed that there were serious allegations against the FIA of taking over the land adding that the IB apparently was also involved in taking over lands.

The judge observed that these institutions were meant for “serving the public” but not running the housing societies.

Similarly, the chief justice questioned if there was a society of Intelligence Bureau (IB) then who will compete with it. He observed that the matter of public housing societies was not before the court adding that a suo motu notice could be taken separately in this regard.

“Let’s see whether a suo motu notice could be taken or not but it would be appropriate that a proper petition may come before the court,” the chief justice remarked.

The chief justice said they were very cautious about taking suo motu notices, as it was meant for protecting the public interest. Later, the court adjourned the matter for date-in-office (indefinite period).