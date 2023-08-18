VCs condemn Jaranwala incident

LAHORE:The second session of the conference of vice-chancellors (VCs) of Punjab universities was held here on Thursday on the topic of interfaith harmony in which the speakers strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) in collaboration with the Centre for Peace and Secular Studies organised the conference in which Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and Hindu leaders spoke and said that all religions respected all divine books.

They observed that the incidents of burning the Quran and the Bible were highly condemnable. They also demanded an investigation into the Jaranwala incident.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Shahid Munir, Saeeda Diep, Director Coordinator Dr Tanveer Qasim and others also spoke in the conference while vice-chancellors of 30 universities of Punjab participated in the conference.

Dr Shahid Munir said Wifaq-ul-Madaris should be affiliated to universities of Punjab. He said intolerance and unrest destroyed societies and added that all religions teach protection of human values.

Saeeda Diep said that all religions have to work for the betterment of each other. Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Giani Ranjit Singh, Pandit Dilshad Gulshan, Dr Kalyan Singh, Allama Jawad Naqvi, Dr Raghib Naimi, Qari Sahib Ahmad Mir Mohammadi, Dr Amar Khan Nasir and Dr Tanveer Qasim joined and raised hands as a symbol of harmony and solidarity.