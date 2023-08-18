Civil judge also ‘used to torture’ Islamabad teenage maid, reveals family

A representational image of a person resisting torture. — Geo.tv/Illustration/File

ISLAMABAD: Besides his wife, Civil Judge Asim Hafeez also used to torture Rizwana, the 14-year-old domestic help who was brought to hospital in critical condition after being subjected to brutal torture last month, the victim’s grandmother has said.

The case came to light on July 25 when the victim was shifted to a hospital in Lahore with serious injuries. Taking swift action on the reports, the police filed a case against the wife of the judge for alleged brutal torture of 14-year-old girl employed as a domestic help at their house.

Talking to Geo News, Rizwana’s grandmother said, “The judge’s family used to lock my granddaughter in a room before leaving for Kashmir for a couple of days.” She was subjected to severe torture, her grandmother added.

Sonia, her sister, said that Rizwana used to speak briefly on the phone, adding that she did not tell them about the torture as the telephonic contacts were made in the presence of judge’s wife.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civil judge was removed from his post and appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice.

A day earlier, the domestic help underwent plastic surgery at the Lahore General Hospital. She is now recovering from her wounds. Last week, officials probing the domestic help abuse predicted that the civil judge can also be taken into custody for investigations under the Children Act, as according to the law, employing a minor itself is a crime.

The investigators said that the statement of 14-year-old victim in the domestic help abuse case will expose the reality of torture as claimed by the complainant.